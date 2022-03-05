Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 8,200 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.91. 2,028,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,096. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.