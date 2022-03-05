Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $192.40 million and approximately $26.44 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $58.97 or 0.00150934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.73 or 0.06769751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,226.09 or 1.00407723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,277,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,953 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

