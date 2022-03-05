Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,114 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $397.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $342.59 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

