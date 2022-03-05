Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,993 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM opened at $476.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $451.20 and its 200 day moving average is $419.76. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.75 and a fifty-two week high of $477.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.