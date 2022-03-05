Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 3,382 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 246.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 426,318 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,471,000 after purchasing an additional 400,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,828,000 after purchasing an additional 295,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 216.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $58.32. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

