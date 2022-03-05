Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $453,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $2,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $558,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,752 shares of company stock worth $75,044,574. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average is $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.58 and a beta of 0.80. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

