Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $405,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 63,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $1,719,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $864,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

CCL opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

