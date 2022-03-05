Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5.90 Per Share

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MGAM opened at GBX 315 ($4.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.80. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of GBX 277 ($3.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 418.50 ($5.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £898.92 million and a PE ratio of 21.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 329.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 356.19.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MGAM shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.31) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.03) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.70) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 403.13 ($5.41).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.