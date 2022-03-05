Morgan Stanley Acquires 41,405 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Albertsons Companies worth $18,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 244,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 60.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 520,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of ACI opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

