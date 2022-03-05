Morgan Stanley Boosts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $243.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $243.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.58.

GD opened at $245.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $165.80 and a fifty-two week high of $245.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.45 and its 200 day moving average is $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

