Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.16% of Intersect ENT worth $19,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth $340,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth $2,397,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Intersect ENT by 49.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 1,069.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 180,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 164,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $911.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.56. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.17.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

