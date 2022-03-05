Morgan Stanley Cuts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $164.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.00.

Ambarella stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -119.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.64. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total transaction of $565,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.79, for a total value of $726,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,057,845. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after buying an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

