Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barclays were worth $20,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barclays by 1.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 0.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BCS. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $8.38 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.2174 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.