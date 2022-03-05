Morgan Stanley Has $19.21 Million Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,779 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.36% of Big Lots worth $19,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after acquiring an additional 119,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Big Lots by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 48,057 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 24.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 215,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,764 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

BIG opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

