Morgan Stanley Has $19.83 Million Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) by 335.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 999,375 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Vedanta worth $19,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEDL. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,545,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 1,266,483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,051,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,837,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,204,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 182,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

VEDL opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. Vedanta Limited has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vedanta in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

