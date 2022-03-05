Morgan Stanley Increases Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $357.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $333.00 to $357.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.62.

NYSE:PSA opened at $377.36 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $229.50 and a 1 year high of $379.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

