Morgan Stanley Invests $20.08 Million in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 772,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,079,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of JXN opened at $38.34 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

