Morgan Stanley Lowers Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target to $20.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,760,996 shares of company stock valued at $55,026,341.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

