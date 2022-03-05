Morgan Stanley Lowers Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $12.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LCID. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.80.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 22.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 32.43. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of 16.12 and a 12-month high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth about $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.