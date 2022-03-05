Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,183,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of FuelCell Energy worth $19,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCEL. KeyCorp began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 4.45.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

