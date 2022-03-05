Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $205.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $194.48 and a 52 week high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

