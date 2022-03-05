Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys 1,453 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Qualys were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Qualys by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,285,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,547,000 after buying an additional 96,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth $8,870,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after buying an additional 68,597 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $128.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.32. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $142.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

