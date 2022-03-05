Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 158,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.89. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSHD. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

