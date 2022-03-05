Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 90,061 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,061 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 320,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 809,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,136,000 after buying an additional 50,766 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

