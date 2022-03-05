MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CEO Sells $163,125,000.00 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE MP opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96.
MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.
MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
