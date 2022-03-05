Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Boosts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Kellogg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

K traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $57.69 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,398. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

