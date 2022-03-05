Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 122.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 451,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after buying an additional 344,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,606,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,934,000 after buying an additional 220,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,140 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.31. 1,236,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,239. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $145.24 and a one year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.