Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 265 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $126.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,402,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

