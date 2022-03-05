Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $41.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $696.59. 2,160,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,929. The company has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $816.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $877.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

