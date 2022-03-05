Mustafa Ozgen Sells 4,077 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $121.50 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.25 and its 200 day moving average is $249.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

