Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 170,531 shares.The stock last traded at $131.14 and had previously closed at $134.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.12.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($23.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

