Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NBRV opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $233.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

