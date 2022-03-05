National Bankshares Raises Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$44.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.50.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$36.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$31.68 and a 1 year high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2329178 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total transaction of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

