National Grid (LON:NG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,004.03

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,004.03 ($13.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,130.77 ($15.17). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 1,110.60 ($14.90), with a volume of 6,232,166 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($13.95) to GBX 1,100 ($14.76) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,051.30 ($14.11).

Get National Grid alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,004.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of £40.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13.

In related news, insider Ian Livingston bought 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,067 ($14.32) per share, with a total value of £19,611.46 ($26,313.51). Insiders acquired 1,881 shares of company stock worth $2,006,426 in the last three months.

National Grid Company Profile (LON:NG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.