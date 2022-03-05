Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NMM stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 296,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,117. The firm has a market cap of $623.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after buying an additional 611,991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $4,408,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,244,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,427,000. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

