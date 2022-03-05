NCS Multistage (NCSM) to Release Earnings on Monday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM opened at $50.58 on Friday. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.38 million, a PE ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NCS Multistage stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of NCS Multistage at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

