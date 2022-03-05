Needham & Company LLC Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $25.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $395.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

