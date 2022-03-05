Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of NKTR opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,559 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,858,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 642,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,519,000 after acquiring an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

