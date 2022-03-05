Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2,208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

