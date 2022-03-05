Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $113.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,158 shares of company stock worth $4,720,091. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 96.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

