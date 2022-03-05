New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.58.

NYSE:RTX opened at $99.59 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $104.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average of $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.