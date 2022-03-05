New Mountain Finance Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for New Mountain Finance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.68 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $42,510,000. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,766,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,902,000 after acquiring an additional 132,446 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,054,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,432,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 103,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 172,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

