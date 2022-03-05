Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.40). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.40), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

About Newmark Security (LON:NWT)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

