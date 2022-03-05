Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $64,963.50 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $183.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.11 and a 12 month high of $190.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

