NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.56% of NextGen Healthcare worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXGN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 333,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 53.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 245,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 106.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 243,886 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 402,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,761 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $2,337,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,984.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.19. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $20.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

