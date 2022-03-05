NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at ATB Capital

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of NFI Group from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.44.

Shares of NFI opened at C$17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 343.14. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$17.40 and a 1-year high of C$31.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,319.55%.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 234,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,035,491.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,734,349 shares in the company, valued at C$101,835,846.99. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,681,905 shares of company stock worth $34,513,296.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

