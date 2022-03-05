Nichols (LON:NICL) Given New GBX 1,325 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,375 ($18.45) to GBX 1,325 ($17.78) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LON NICL opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,421.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,363.21. The company has a market capitalization of £490.64 million and a PE ratio of 48.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Nichols has a 12 month low of GBX 732 ($9.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,650 ($22.14).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 13.30 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $9.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Nichols’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

