Nicolas G. Schuck Sells 1,028 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $218.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.12. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

