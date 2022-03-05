Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock Position Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.23% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.62. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $96.68.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 25.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

In other news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $1,047,156. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

