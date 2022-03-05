Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NLSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.89.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.42. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nielsen by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 676,019 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 796,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 187,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

